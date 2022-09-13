Selena Gomez Has A Great Time Making Fun Of Her Only Murders In The Building Co-Stars At The Emmys

The hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building had 17 nominations at the Emmys this year, making the lead cast of the show consisting of Selena Gomez , Steve Martin and Martin Short , very happy. And although the show did not win all of those categories only snatching 3 Emmys, the 3 lead actors still had a great time at the Emmys especially Selena who took every shot that she could at her older co-stars.

The trio got on stage to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and in the middle of presenting, Steve asked Selena, “How much time do we have left?” to which she replied, “With a good diet and exercise, maybe 10, 12 years.”

The audience roared with laughter, surprised at Selena's knack for comedy. Steve went on to say, “Now it’s time to get to the reason why we’re here. Have you or someone you loved ever considered a reverse mortgage?”

Upon this Selena commented, “You know what I love about working with these guys? No paparazzi, ever.”

However, despite all the jokes made in good fun, Selena did go on to praise her co-stars and admit that acting with them as well sharing a stage with them at the Emmys was a big honor for her. She described it in the following words:

“I just have to say, that being here tonight with Steve Martin and Martin Short is the frosting on the giant, glorious cake of working with them on ‘Only Murders in the Building.’”

Selena was not nominated for her acting work in Only Murders in the Building, which many fans were upset about but she was nominated for her work as an executive producer on the show. Though she did not win, she is only the second Latina in history to have been nominated for the award, the previous instance being that of Salma Hayek for her work on Ugly Betty in 2007.

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short was nominated for Outstanding lead actor but he lost to Jason Sudeikis who won the award for Ted Lasso.