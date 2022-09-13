Kenan Thompson Makes For An Excellent Host At The Emmys; Cracks Hilarious Joke About Zendaya And Leonardo DiCaprio

The longest running cast member of Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson took on the role of the host for the Emmys this year and he was not taking it easy. Kenan brought all the energy and all the hilarity as other Saturday Night Live cast members were present in the crowd to support their co-star.

One of the most hilarious jokes that Kenan cracked all night was aimed towards Zendaya , who won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress and Leonardo DiCaprio . Kenan said:

"Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. You're young enough to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

The joke had the crowd rolling with laughter as Leonardo DiCaprio recently broke up with girlfriend of several years Camila Morrone, right after her 25th birthday, continuing a sort of pattern that many fans have spotted which shows that Leonardo DiCaprio has never dated a woman beyond the age of 25.

Zendaya, of course, plays a high school student in the HBO Max teen drama series Euphoria, for which she won her Emmy.

Kenan was already looking perfectly comfortable and ready in his comedy element when he began the ceremony saying:

"Well, it is finally here, folks, TV's most special night. Where the biggest stars of television celebrate other stars of television while all you watch at home on television."

He continued, "Tonight is a celebration. It's a celebration for everyone in this room because TV is more than just how we make a living. It's also how our agents make a living. So tonight, we come together to honor the greatest invention in the history of mankind: television. I mean, if it weren't for TV, what would we do with our free time? Read books? No one in this room has read a book in the last 50 years."

Kenan kept coming through with the hilarity all night and made for an incredibly entertaining Emmys with thankfully nothing particularly controversial happening either.