Selena Gomez Declared That In Order To Devote More Time To Her Personal Life, She Is Willing To Give Up Performing

Selena Gomez is really not afraid to say farewell to Hollywood since the actor-singer has made it clear that she ultimately intends to wed and have children and that she's prepared to give up performing so she can concentrate on her private life.

On Friday's episode of the next-generation video podcast from TaTaTu, the lonesome beauty revealed the truth.

The revelation was revealed by Selena on Friday's edition of the TaTaTu video podcast "Giving Back Generation," according to Page Six.

The 30-year-old said to hosts Ashley Cook and Raquelle Stevens, who are also her lifelong pals, "I aspire to be married and to be a mom." I'm going to get weary of this eventually, so before I quit, I'm just going to spend most of my time being charitable, she continued.

Selena continued by saying that she became more certain that she wanted to be a parent after seeing her half-sister Gracie Teefey, who is eight years old, develop.

The singer has mentioned wanting to start a family in the past. Going from Texas to Hollywood forced Gomez to put having children on hold, she claimed on a June episode of The Hollywood Reporter's podcast "Awards Chatter."

While sailing in Positano, Italy, Gomez was photographed flirting with Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino, suggesting that although she is recently single, a relationship may be in the works for her.

We sincerely hope that the star's ambitions come true and that we get to watch the musician with the future talent successor.