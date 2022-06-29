Selena Gomez Talks About What Its Like Turning 30

Selena Gomez , one of the most popular people in the world of music and acting, who began her career as a little girl on Disney, is going to be turning 30 on the 22nd of July this year and that really puts time into perspective for a lot of people, but how does the pop star herself feel about it?

In an interview, where Selena was joined by her co-stars from the show, "Only Murders in the Building," Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena talked about what it felt like to be turning 30 soon and she did not seem to be dreading it as most people would.

Katie Krause from Extra, asked Selena, "What are you looking forward to most in the next decade of life, and how do you plan to celebrate?"

"I have no idea what to expect," said the former Wizards of Waverly Place actor, "getting older is weird, but I love it. And I'm finding out new things about myself. It's honestly... I enjoy getting older. Here's to 30."

Clearly, the singer/actress is very much on board for this next adventure of her life, and if her recent appearance at the premiere of season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building,” is anything to go by, the pop star does not age at all!

Speaking of working on Only Murders, Selena said, "I’m so astonished and really grateful, so happy."

The show which is back for a second season has had quite a bit of buzz around it after its first season and there are talks of the show being a strong contender for an Emmy.

The show is a murder mystery that follows a trio of amateur investigators, one of whom is Selena's character Mabel.

When asked about what it would mean to Selena to be nominated for an Emmy the singer responded, "I don’t know. I’ve never been nominated for those kinds of awards."

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is available on the streaming service Hulu now.