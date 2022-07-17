Gal Gadot And Rachel Zegler To Star In Disney's Live Action Snow White Film

Disney has been all over the idea of making live-action remakes of its classics as of late. Films like Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson and Alladin starring Will Smith have already been great successes and now it seems that the next classic Disney has their eyes set on is Snow White .

According to reports, Snow White has already wrapped up filming and while a release date for the film is not yet available, a mid-2023 release is not too unrealistic of an idea. Here is what is known about the project so far.

The film is being directed by Marc Webb who is prominently known for directing the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films while the script of the movie is being written by Greta Gerwig. Greta Gerwig has also recently been associated with the script for the upcoming live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Taking on the role of Snow White in the film is Rachel Zegler . Rachel is prominently known for starring in the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story in the role of Maria. Joining Rachel as the antagonist of the story, A.K.A The Evil Queen or The Wicked Queen, is Gal Gadot . Gal is obviously renowned around the world as the DCEU's Wonder Woman and has also appeared in other big movies such as the Fast and Furious franchise.

Adapting Snow White for live-action is a tough task as the story was one of the most prominent ones in the Disney animated films. The Snow White film is expected to be a little different from its animated counterpart. The movie will probably be more in line with the characteristics of modern storytelling and as usual, may do away with the entire damsel in distress phenomenon as Disney has been doing in recent years.

Making a new Snow White film with a modern outlook while trying to maintain its classic elements at the same time may be a bit of a challenge for the writers, directors, and actors of the movie, but how the final product turns out, the fans will just have to wait and see.