Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Says Wonder Woman 3 Script Is Complete; Gal Gadot May Be Back In The DCEU Sooner Than Fans Think

As soon as the DCEU brought on Gal Gadot to play Wonder Woman in 2016s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans became incredibly excited to see Gal Gadot in a solo Wonder Woman movie and surely the excitement paid off the very next year as 2017's solo Wonder Woman film became one of DCEU's biggest hits. Gal Gadot's performance in the movie was of course top tier but a lot of the credit for the film's success was given to director Patty Jenkins, and it wasn't long before she was brought back on to make the sequel of the film.

The film's sequel, titled Wonder Woman 1984, was set to release in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be delayed multiple times. Eventually, as cinemas were closed, the film was released on the HBO Max streaming platform in December 2020. The film received mixed reviews and was widely considered a step in the wrong direction following the success of the first Wonder Woman film.

With the DCEU desperate to correct its mistakes by focusing on other heroes for a while rather than its most popular ones, fans were not sure whether a third Wonder Woman movie would even be made let alone be out soon, but a recent comment by director Patty Jenkins has revealed that the script of the threequel is actually complete.

Speaking at the Matera Film Festival in Italy, Jenkins said she has finished the script of Wonder Woman 3 and thinks that she might even stay in the franchise after that. Here's her full quote:

"And so, where I said that I was only going to do one, then oh my god, I have to do two. And then, I find myself saying, ‘Oh my god, I’m antsy to do three.’ And so, even now, I say, ‘That’s it’ because I always plan a three-movie arc. There is a story that goes through these three different movies as a whole. But even now, I just wrote last week the final scene of Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, I might be interested to see what happens next. So you’ll never know. They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens. But you’ll never know. I have a lot of other films that I’m excited to do as well. And I love Gal Gadot so that makes it better too."

A complete script really puts the timeline for Wonder Woman 3 sooner than anticipated.