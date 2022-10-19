Charlie Cox Talks About Whether There Is A Possibility That The Original Cast From The Netflix Daredevil Show Can Return In The Disney+ Daredevil Show

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil has recently been generating a lot of buzz in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared as a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in a not-so-brief cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. If that wasn't enough, as of this year's Comic-Con it has been confirmed that Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be getting his own Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

However, this is not the first time that Cox is getting a series as the Daredevil character. Previously, Charlie Cox starred in a Daredevil series that streamed on Netflix and was a massive success. The series began in 2015 and ran for 3 seasons before it was canceled in 2018.

The cancellation of the series sparked such an outrage that Marvel was forced to bring the character back.

Whether the Disney+ series will act as a reboot for the character or not is unclear, but given the love that the fans have shown for the original series, it is reasonable to expect that a lot of the original elements from the series will return possibly including the original cast.

Charlie Cox recently spoke about what he knows regarding the possibility of the original cast returning. He claimed he didn't know much but that is a common lie told by Marvel actors to avoid spoilers. Here is his full quote while speaking to Variety:

"It was an absolute delight to work with everyone on all of those shows at Netflix. They were the beating heart of all of those shows. I would be honored and thrilled to work with any of them again. I would hate to single anyone out and I would hate to speculate because I just don’t know what the plan is going forward. That’s way above my pay grade. There are so many great stories to tell. There are stories to tell again. That wouldn’t be inconsistent with what they do in the comic book universe. Often a new writer and artist will take over a book and they will start from beginning. So maybe we’ll be doing that, but I genuinely don’t know. I’m just thrilled that I’ve been invited to the party."

Daredevil: Born Again will be releasing in 2024.