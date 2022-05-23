First footage of Rachel Zegler as Snow White revealed. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has appeared in public as Snow White in the upcoming film adaptation of the classic Disney cartoon. The first footage was published by the tabloid Daily Mail.

It is known that Rachel Zegler will be the first actress of Hispanic origin in the role of Snow White. This fact caused heated discussions as to whether a girl of another race could play a character from a German fairy tale.

The film was also criticized by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, born with dwarfism (dwarfism). He stressed that people with this form of development are still poorly represented in art in society.

"You try to be progressive, but again you talk about seven dwarfs who live together in a cave. What the heck? Have I not been clear enough all these years?" he protested.

True, Disney promised to take into account his comments.

The original cartoon Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, based on the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, was first released in 1938. It became Walt Disney's first animated film and was a huge success for the studio. Thanks to innovative techniques, the tape won an Oscar.

Advertisement

The new film will expand on the story and musical part of the original. The director of the picture is Mark Webb, who directed the films Gifted, 500 Days of Summer, and the TV series Why Women Kill. Produced by Mark Platt (La La Land, etc.). Composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) are working on the songs for Snow White.