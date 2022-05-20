See Shakira as the star of the new show - in dizzying heels and a scarlet top. Colombian pop diva on stage at Radio City Music Hall

Three-time Grammy winner Shakira reunited with two-time Grammy nominee Nick Jonas on stage at Radio City Music Hall to present the Dancing with Myself TV competition to the public.

The idea of ​​the show, the singer and her co-author Lisa Koshy spied on TikTok and wrote a script for an eight-episode set of programs. Twelve participants in the competition, led by host Camilla Kostek, will perform dances invented by the jury, and the audience in the studio will decide who will receive a cash prize.

The highlight of the show is that the dancers will perform in isolated capsules so as not to embarrass each other with their skills. “This competition is less judicial than the Voice and therefore not so traumatic in a psychological sense. Dancing With Yourself is not a show about virtuosity, but about people expressing their love and passion for dancing,” Shakira explained.

The 45-year-old Colombian chose an Ahlyn scarlet silk strapless top with voluminous flounces on the chest and high-waisted black trousers that emphasized the flawless waist of the mother of two sons. Her colleague (and part-time husband of Priyanka Chopra) Nick Jonas opted for a casual blue denim suit over a V-neck sweater and white Nike sneakers.

