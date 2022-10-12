Shakira Drops Mysterious Videos For Upcoming Single "Monotona" As Gerard Piqué Divorce Heats Up

Shakira has been previewing what appears to be her newest sorrow hymn Monotona with a series of cryptic photos on Instagram over the weekend, including one featuring a heart being trampled on. One of these posts included a heart being stomped on.

The Colombian celebrity, who is 45 years old, stated in the first Instagram post that it wasn't your fault, followed by mine either and that it was the responsibility of the monotony.

In a later tweet, which she published on Saturday, she captioned with the words, "I never said anything, but it hurt," a frightening video in which a human heart is shown being broken by a men's show. I was not surprised by the outcome at all.

The cover image for her upcoming single Monotona, which will be released on October 19, was finally unveiled by her on Sunday. It depicts a sword piercing a heart. This track was written in tandem with the Puerto Rican music sensation Ozuna.

It has been four months since Shakira and her spouse Gerard Piqué, with whom she raises two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, declared that they were going down that path, and the new song arrives at this time.

In a joint statement they released in June, the pair shared their regret at confirming they were going their ways. At this time, we respectfully request privacy for the sake of our children, the protection of whom is our highest responsibility. I want to express my gratitude in advance for your consideration and regard.

During an interview with ELLE that she gave for their cover story a month ago, Shakira discussed the breakup for the first time.

The singer admitted, "It's challenging to talk about it, particularly because I'm still going through it," as she detailed how the continual paparazzi presence outside her home and the different articles have compounded what was already a difficult situation in the public eye.

In addition, she stated that she was under a lot of pressure to build a co-parenting connection with the 35-year-old soccer star.