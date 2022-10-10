Shakira Cheers Her Son On Enthusiastically During A Baseball Game

Shakira is known as one of the most amazing dancers and singers of our time but a little-known fact about her is that she is also one of the most amazing mothers. The Columbian singer was recently seen supporting her son Milan at a baseball game and she did not hide her love and support in any way.

In a video Tweeted by a fan present at the game, Shakira can be seen cheering her son on loudly and enthusiastically.

Bella y inigualable #Shakira hoy disfrutando de su hijo milan ❤ pic.twitter.com/rzF2LgEAqZ — Franklin B (@FranklinBL) October 7, 2022

Shakira spots the man making the video but it does little to deter her enthusiasm as she continues jumping and shouting,

Later, the man also tweeted a selfie with Shakira.

@Shakira 😍 hoy disfrutando del juego de milan 😍🤩 #Shakira hermosa siempre pendiente de sus hijos #Shakira pic.twitter.com/zp3prFqkQ7 — Franklin B (@FranklinBL) October 7, 2022

Shakira has 2 sons, Sasha and Milan, and she shares both of them with her ex-partner Gerard Pique.

Shakira has had a rough time as of late. She split up with Pique recently and now she is being investigated by the Spanish government in a case of tax fraud. If Shakira is convicted, she could be looking at about 8 years in prison.

While appearing on the cover of Elle, Shakira shared some details about her private life in the magazine.

Shakira revealed that she is going through a tough time as of late but she is returning to her music to cope with everything. In her own words, she said, "I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light."

She then talked about the sacrifices she made in terms of her career for the sake of her family and her husband.

She said, "As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right? And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."

She further added, “Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”