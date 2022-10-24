Shakira's Monotonía Music Video Features Her Strolling Around Bare Chested After Breakup with Gerard Piqué

Shakira is singing about having a broken heart several months after she and her longtime companion Gerard Piqué announced that they were ending their relationship.

Monotonía is the name of the song that the Hips Don't Lie singer and the Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna collaborated on and launched on Thursday. She also created a music video to accompany the song, in which her heart is seen being physically torn from her chest.

In the song video, which was co-directed by Shakira and Jaume de la Iguana, the singer, who is 45 years old, can be seen amid a grocery shop acting extremely unhappy before someone hits her across the breast.

After that, Ozuna shows up and starts singing to her while she is lying hurt on the ground. The Colombian singer eventually gets up, despite having a massive wound in her chest, and picks her bloody heart up off the ground.

The woman is then shown wandering the streets of a city late at night with a gaping wound in her chest, colliding with other men along the way until finally dropping the heart and stepping on it. The next thing she does is enter a building where a 30-year-old man named Ozuna is waiting with a box, and she gives him her heart. He then places the box on a wall that resembles a columbarium, but Shakira is the one who keeps the key.

After everything she went through, she can come out on the other side with a smile, illustrating her inner grit and resiliency. At the beginning of this month, she gave fans a taste of the heartache anthem by sharing a chunk of the song's lyrics one at a time: "No fue culpa tuya/Ni tampoco ma/."

A breakup between Shakira and Piqué, with whom she has two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, was disclosed four months before the release of the new single.

In a joint declaration they released in June, the pair shared their regret at confirming that they were going their ways. At this time, we respectfully request privacy for the sake of our children, the protection of whom is our highest responsibility. I would like to express my gratitude for your consideration and regard.