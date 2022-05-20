Heidi Klum 's daughter Leni Klum chose her mother's prom dress. An apple from an apple tree: comparing photos of 2022 and 1998

Heidi Klum's 18-year-old daughter Leni, like her mother, who chose a career as a model, posted charming photos on social networks in a dress that her parent wore on the set of the HBO comedy show Comic Relief back in 1998. A little black dress made of satin silk looks just great on Leni, emphasizing the dignity of her fragile figure.

Leni Klum actively develops her accounts on social networks, has performed at fashion shows more than once, has been the heroine of the covers of glossy publications, and has already created a personalized capsule collection. The famous surname guarantees Leni access to all significant events, which the rising star enjoys using. Yesterday, for example, Klum Jr. appeared on the pink carpet of the Canneseries 2022 TV series festival as a guest of honor.

Leni posed for reporters in a Dior two-piece suit in a piercing green shade with an avant-garde print. A classic white sleeveless shirt under a cropped jacket, combined with flared shorts and high black berets, effectively emphasized the fragile figure of the young model. To avoid comparisons with the star mom, Leni recently changed her hair color, dyed from blonde to a chestnut tone that advantageously sets off the girl's blue eyes.

"Graduation in mommy's dress," Leni signed her post, and Heidi commented on the "in love" emoji. The blue-eyed beauty complemented her spectacular outfit with an elegant diamond necklace and a black leather handbag decorated with rhinestones.