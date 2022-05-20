Meghan Markle chooses mini-shorts for a walk. The Duchess of Sussex as a cheerleader at a polo game

Prince Harry's wife, former actress Meghan Markle, is rarely photographed in California. Still, reporters were lucky this weekend: the Duchess of Sussex did not hide from the cameras for two days in a row, watching her husband play polo at Santa Barbara's Polo and Racquet Club.

On Saturday, Meghan rocked a white ensemble, pairing loose-fitting mini shorts with an oversized shirt and dark leather belt. On Sunday, the Duchess returned to the monochrome look, only in blue, wearing a denim shirt paired with darker denim shorts for the match. The shorts of the wife of Prince Harry are impressive with their length, or instead, their absence - perhaps the reason is the features of the figure, but the shorts of Kate Middleton , in which the Duchess of Cambridge rode on a yacht during the Caribbean tour, looked more modest.

Prince William and Kate Middleton completed their official mission to the Caribbean, which is part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain. The tour, which started last Saturday, came to an end, and the grand farewell ceremony at the Nassau International Airport was the result of a large-scale trip.

Advertisement

Tabloids are publishing information from insiders that Meghan and Harry are still going to the UK next month to honor the Queen's official birthday in June with their presence. In addition, the couple plan to take their son Archie and daughter Lily with them. It's not yet clear if Meghan and Harry will show the babies to photographers, but they promise that Lily and Archie will attend the anniversary events.