Victoria Beckham starred in a scarlet slip dress and no underwear. The former soloist of the Spice Girls and the wife of football player David Beckham tried on the image in linen style. Victoria shared the picture on social networks.

48-year-old Victoria Beckham published a backstage photo from the next shoot on her personal blog. The singer and businesswoman captured herself in a waist-length mirror in a scarlet slip dress with thin straps and no underwear. According to her, this model will soon be available for purchase in her personal clothing brand.

The look with a lingerie-style dress was complemented by Victoria's signature bronze make-up and gathered styling, which was worked on by her stylist James Rowe.

In July, Victoria and David Beckham will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. The couple has four children: 23-year-old Brooklyn, 19-year-old Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz, and 10-year-old Harper. The eldest son of the star couple is married to the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz Nicola: the wedding took place last April and cost the parents of the young $ 3.5 million.

Earlier, It was reported that Victoria Beckham tried on a little black dress and pointed stilettos. Victoria Beckham posted a photo on her personal blog in which she appeared in a black sleeveless mini dress of her own clothing brand. He was complemented by pointed patent leather stilettos and an elegant bracelet, which the businesswoman put on her right foot.

Beckham's hair was tied back with a bobby pin, as was fashionable in the 90s.

"Slipping into the long-awaited weekend in my Victoria Beckham mini dress," Beckham captioned the snap. In the comments, Beckham's subscribers left several hundred compliments on their idol, in particular, her slender, precocious figure. "What a woman!", "Posh Spice forever," "More and more like Audrey Hepburn," wrote Internet users.