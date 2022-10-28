Howie Mandel Supported Meghan Markle's Statements Concerning The Game Show Deal Or No Deal

Howie Mandel is baffled as to why Meghan Markle has received so much criticism after stating that she was degraded to the status of a bimbo when competing on Deal or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex was defended by the former game show host, who said that the Duchess wasn't criticizing the show but rather sharing her own reaction.

The 66-year-old woman shared her thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly published on Thursday. She said, "I've never really heard anybody moan, and I don't think Meghan is whining." I believe Meghan stated that she wanted to take on additional responsibilities. She didn't find it to be satisfying in any way.

So I don't get all the commotion, but I will admit that being stared at by 26 women made me feel like a total bimbo. The television personality who admitted earlier that he did not recall Meghan Markle appearing on the game show went on to claim that he could get where the 41-year-old was coming from because he had experienced similar emotions throughout his four years on the show.

He stated, "I understand it because I've never mentioned this before, but they had this pyramid of 26 gorgeous, intellectual ladies standing there just gazing at me like I was a piece of meat." Of course, I was in the middle of it all, and all I had on was a suit, but I felt I was greater than this. And all I had to do was stand there while they stared at me in silence.

Mandel maintains that the work environment was beautiful, despite feeling like nothing while participating in the legendary game show.

Markle found herself in a pickle earlier this month after she commented on her podcast, titled "Archetypes," that she resigned from the game show that has since been canceled because she was so much more than what was being demeaned on the screen.