Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Collaborating On A New Health And Wellness Collection

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, have collaborated on a collection of cruelty-free, all-natural, and vegan goods for the rocker's Barker Wellbeing label, which has lately moved into the skincare market.

The collection consists of three items: two distinct types of bath flakes, a body oil, and a body butter. The body oil retails for $40, while the other two products cost $35 each. Unfortunately, the collection can only be purchased through the websites of Barker Wellness and Poosh.

This cooperation came about due to my fascination with taking baths, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and taking care of my body, and I am over the moon with how the finished items turned out. In a press statement, Kim Kardashian, 43, said, "I wish that you enjoy this collection as much as we do and that it becomes a part of regular as they are a part of ours." Currently, Kardashian and her family regularly use her new brand's products.

Both Kourtney and I are passionate about leading healthy lives. Barker, who is 46 years old, noted that it is exciting to share the items they have created with the world because they are products that they love and require to help with recovery and well-being.

The magnesium in the Rejuvenation and Calm versions of bath flakes comes directly from the old Zechstein seabed. The Rejuvenate variety also uses lava clay from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

In contrast, the Calm type boasts OptiMSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), an organic sulfur-containing component that, based on the announcement, can assist maximize the workout effects and the post-workout reset. Both variations of bath flakes are available for purchase.

The body butter features a blend of identical elements in whipped shea butter. In contrast, the body oil comprises a mixture of other organic oils such as jojoba, sweet almond, and lavender.