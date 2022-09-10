Despite Having A Scheduled Appearance On Jimmy Fallon's Show, Meghan Markle Will Instead Be Planning For Queen Elizabeth's Burial

According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, Meghan Markle will now be planning for Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of appearing on Jimmy Fallon 's show as planned as part of her most recent PR campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex was scheduled to appear on Tuesday, September 20, on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon because she and her husband, Prince Harry, were expected to be in New York City for the UNGA 77.

Meghan was due, a source informed Page Six, according to Fallon. I have no idea what she was going to discuss, but it's clear that it's been postponed now.

We've been informed that the following edition of Markle's Archetypes podcast, which was scheduled to webcast on Tuesday, will also be delayed.

Markle was waiting for Harry at their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, on Friday. After the monarch passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, he was the first royal to depart Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish estate, on Friday morning.

According to Page Six, the couple plans to stay in the UK until the monarch's state funeral, which is generally accepted to be scheduled for Monday, September 19. Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are from California, but it is unknown if they will be taken with them.

Although Markle's assertions that the royal family never planned to grant her children royal titles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may now be recognized as the children since Harry has advanced in the line of succession in his first speech in front of the public, King Charles III, the father of Harry, said on Friday, "I want to also convey my support for Harry and Meghan as they continue to construct their life abroad."

Only a few weeks had passed since Markle's shocking interview with The Cut, during which she revealed that she was delighted to have left Britain.