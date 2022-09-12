Meghan Markle Hugs A Supporter Who Wanted To Make Her Feel At Home

Two days after Queen Elizabeth passed away, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, went on a surprise tour of Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Harry , Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Meghan gave a heartfelt hug to an adolescent girl as she toured the sea of memorials and greeted well-wishers waiting at the gates for nearly 40 minutes. The juvenile girl spoke to CNN about the significance of the hug.

We had been waiting for her to arrive when the 14-year-old girl simply approached me and inquired about my name, how my day was going, and how long I had been waiting. I requested a hug from her, and she gave it to me in return. Simply put, it was a very magical time. I'm still trembling today.

The adolescent responded when asked by reporter Scott McLean why she got in touch, "I just felt like it was the proper thing to do," saying she felt obligated because I kind of look up to her." What makes you feel a little sorry for her? McLean questioned. Because of her connections to the royal family or just because the Queen passed away?

Both, I suppose. She remarked that she enjoyed seeing William, Kate, Meghan, and Harry all together. After everything that's happened, I simply wanted to give her a hug and let her know that she was welcome here.

The foursome, who were all dressed in black, engaged passersby while touring the heartfelt memorials left for the late monarch, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to join William, 40, and Kate, 40, who recently received the title of Princess of Wales in addition to her husband's new title of Prince of Wales, according to Kensington Palace.

Security was not anticipating both couples at the walkabout, a second source says.