Piers Morgan Talks About King Charles III’s First Address To The Nation And His Mention Of Harry And Meghan Markle

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rightful heir to the throne was her son Charles, who is now known as King Charles III. While the nation and the world mourns the loss of one monarch, it embraces the tradition of succession and welcomes another. King Charles III made his first address to the nation and broadcaster Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on the entire situation, especially addressing the fact that King Charles III did not address to his son Harry and his wife Meghan with their royal titles.

“Biggest speech of his life," began Piers, "No question, this is a guy, who waited decades and decades for this moment, not because he wanted his mother to die, obviously, but because he knew the moment she was no longer here he would become king, and that's what he's been trained for his entire life. So tonight, he sat down and spoke to not just the British public, but the world. And I thought he nailed it.”

Speaking on the complicated history King Charles III had with the late Princess Diana, Piers said that time heals all wounds and the people are past that entire affair. He explained it in the following terms:

“Charles inherited all the baggage, all the stuff that Diana, some people still don't forgive him for what went on there. His Queen Consort, Camilla, obviously, was the other woman, but actually, time is a good healer in these things. This was a long time ago. Most people have moved on. [He’s] Been married to Camilla for 17 years now. She's done a lot of great public duty service, and I think people have accepted them.”

Coming to the most notable part of the speech, Piers commented on the fact that King Charles III did not refer to Harry and Meghan with their royal titles, in the following words:

“He didn't use the titles. And I wonder if he's going to take the titles away and say, ‘Look, if you want to be celebrities, you can't do it as members of the royal family.’”

Piers went on to comment on the fact that Charles' son William is on perfect terms with him whereas it remains to be seen what decision he will take regarding Harry.

"This is a big moment for Charles — what does he do about Harry? William is all set in stone, he's the heir to the throne, he spoke well about William today and titles and so on.”