During The Met Gala, Lili Reinhart Didn't Hesitate To Criticize Kim Kardashian's Figure

The Riverdale actress, who recently made news for criticizing Kim Kardashian's extreme pre-Met Gala diet and workout routine earlier this year, stated that she is highly skeptical that she will ever receive another invitation to the prestigious event.

Reinhart, 26 years old, told W magazine that attending the 2021 gala in a flower-print gown by Christian Siriano was a lot of fun. But after participating for the second time this year, I doubt I will be asked to return. I made a specific comment about a particular individual wearing a unique attire.

She notably wore Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday, Mr. President dresses for the evening. Still, because the dress was a museum piece, it could not be modified in any way, so Kardashian, who is 42 years old, had to change her body to fit into the outfit.

The singer, who shed 16 pounds in a matter of weeks, revealed her weight loss regimen to Vogue: "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, exercise on the treadmill, completely take out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest greens and protein."

After the gala, Reinhart expressed her frustration with Kardashian's diet and exercise regimen on her Instagram Story.

To appear on a red carpet and participate in an interview in which you declare that you are ravenous... because you haven't eaten carbs in the past month...all for the sake of fitting into a f—king dress? That's insane. So wrong. She said that she was so fucked on a hundred different levels.

To publicly acknowledge that you starved yourself to look your best at the Met Gala. When you know that millions of young men and women worldwide look up to you as a role model and listen to what you have to say, the level of ignorance is repulsive and comes from another world.

Reinhart, who has been upfront about her difficulties with body dysmorphia, has stated that she has no remorse about speaking out about her condition almost six months after doing so.