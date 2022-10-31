Kim Kardashian Dressed As The Enigmatic Mystique From X-Men On Halloween

During the course of the weekend, the reality star unveiled herself on social media dressed as Mystique, a character from the X-Men franchise, which is a mutant.

Kardashian, 42, channeled the fictitious comic-book character of a stunning shapeshifting assassin by donning a skintight blue bodysuit with a faux-scaly finish. In previous X-Men films, the role of this character has been played by the likes of Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

Kardashian completed the flawless makeover by applying face paint that covered her entire face in the same shade. She also wore bright yellow lenses and a red wig.

While Kardashian was demonstrating her new look as Mystique in one of the clips, she could be heard saying to someone else that the transformation looked "very awesome."

Later, she posted a video that was published on Twitter with the phrase "Hey Marvel," which prompted followers to beg the entertainment firm to make it happen. Others were unable to refrain from commenting on how well Kardashian's fantasy getup complemented her ambitious physique.

I cannot fathom how challenging it must have been for you to don that costume. It makes me think of the day you went without food so that you could afford the Marilyn Monroe dress. One person wrote, "always giving it their all."

However, she is killing it with her style. Even when wearing heels, a third person insisted. It should be no surprise that Kardashian was not the only member of her famous family to go all out for Halloween this year.

The founder of Skims previously published pictures of her and Kanye West's four children, North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, channeling hip-hop icons Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E, respectively. North is nine years old, Saint is 6, Chicago is 4, and Psalm is 3. Chicago is North and Kanye West's son.