Taylor Swift's Midnights Album's Cover Art Gets A Hilarious Remake From Sofia Vergara And Heidi Klum

Taylor Swift has recently announced her new album called Midnights which will be releasing on the 21st of October and her fans or the Swifties as they like to call themselves, have never been more excited. Taylor announced the album by posting the official cover art of the album on Instagram.

The caption underneath the post read as follows:

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

A second picture in the same post added further context to the album in the following words:

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

The news of Taylor's new album has spread like wildfire, and one of the reasons that it did so, is that fans made lots of memes with the cover art as well, a common occurrence in modern day marketing.

In a less common occurrence, judges of America's Got Talent, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum joined in on all the fun and decided to make a meme of the cover art themselves. The two took a picture of themselves while they were sharing a wafer cookie and added it to the same format that Taylor used to make her cover art for Midnights. The major difference was that in this hilarious rendition, the album was titled Midnightsnacks instead of just Midnights.

Sofia Vergara posted the hilarious picture on her Twitter and tagged Taylor Swift, alongside three cry-laughing emojis:

Taylor has not responded to the hilarious picture yet but it is safe to assume that she would have a hearty laugh over it as she is known to have positive reactions to moments like these, one of the many reasons that her fans love her so much.