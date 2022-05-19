Porsha Williams Celebrates The Birthday Of Kandi Burruss - Check Out Her Post Below

Porsha Williams celebrates the birthday of Kandi Burruss . Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

''Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. - @kandi' Porsha said for Kandi.

Someone else said: 'happy birthday to the inventor of scrubs. HAPPY NATIONAL BURRUSS DAY,' and a commenter posted this: 'Look at her looking how she looking.... now @porsha4real they eating on these bday pic 1st @shameamorton now @kandi ... so I know sis when urs hit I'm expecting u to eat and leave no crumbs.'

More fans hopped in the comments and praised both Porsha and Kandi. People wished Kandi for her birthday all the best.

Porsha Williams is praising Cynthia Bailey. She is telling fans that she has not had so much fun with her for a while.

'Chile I have not had a good gut laugh like the one @cynthiabailey and I shared last night in a while. I truly missed my girl we were reminded that ain’t no kiki like the ones we have when we are together! I think that’s why we were always sat next to one another at reunions! lol Can’t take us nowhere! #InRealLife#RhoaSisters #FreeSpirits #GoofBalls #PWillCHill #[email protected],' Porsha said.

Cynthia hopped in the comments and said this: 'Girl!!!! Felt so good to just laugh with you again. Life is too damn short! Sooooo much fun reconnecting. Live, laugh & love!!!! Congrats on everything!!'

One fan said: 'You guys have always seemed to have that kind of relationship where you just start laughing or smiling soon as you see the person,no words needed lol.'

Porsha Williams recently posed with John Legend and left fans in awe. People hopped in the comments to praise both of them like there's no tomorrow.