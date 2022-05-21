Ryan Reynolds Stunned At Wife Blake Lively’s Look On Met Gala Red Carpet (Cutest Couple Ever)

We all love a positive celebrity relationship and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the IT couple forever. With loving gazes and positive things to say, it is safe to say they have the entire world’s heart.

Watching celebrities fawn over each other is adorable. But no one does it like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. In the 2022 Met Gala , Ryan Reynolds was captured looking shocked and entranced by his wife Blake Lively. The theme of the Met Gala for this year was Gilded Glamor and White Tie. Reynold’s himself donned a velvet suit in dark red color. This was matched with Lively’s rose-colored satin bow presented on her dress.

The dress itself was beautiful from the start. But this wasn’t all. As she made her way down the red carpet to the steps of the Met Gala, a team of people undid the satin bow on Lively’s dress, revealing a long light blue dress with matching satin gloves. Not only was Ryan surprised, but the whole world watching was also stunned by how pretty she looked. The dress that was already beautiful had just gone from beautiful to extraordinary.

The internet also had a lot to say about her look. The internet couldn’t stop fawning over the exceptional dress that Blake Lively had chosen to wear. In many videos, it was shown that Ryan Reynolds was standing there in complete awe of his wife and even applauded the dress reveal. The internet went insane for his reaction and couldn’t stop gushing about the cuteness of the couple.

In terms of the dress, Lively revealed that her Versace had been inspired by the New York architecture that has gained a lot of attention. The real inspiration was taken from the Statue of Liberty in terms of the teal color used. The architecture itself is based around copper and teal so the inspiration was a great idea to form the best dress for this year’s Met Gala.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala so they helped a lot with putting the Met Gala together. It only makes sense that they would look their absolute best after blessing everyone with such a great event.