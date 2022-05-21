Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcomed A Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy and fans are in awe. Check out the reports about the couple.

The Shade Room reveals that 'Rihanna has been slaying her pregnancy looks over the last few months, but it looks like Momianna Rihanna won't be serving up anymore belly pics! Congratulations seem to be in order for the mogul and her man A$AP Rocky, who reportedly welcomed a baby boy last week.'

It's been also revealed that 'Rih was last seen on Mother's Day weekend having dinner with A$AP at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Since then, her socials have been radio silent and the pap photos have stopped rolling out. According to @TMZ_tv, Rihanna gave birth to her son just a few days later on May 13th.'

'I told y’all Auntie was having a nephew. She knew y’all would be in her business when she was at target and she threw y’all WAY off,' someone said.

A follower posted this: 'So that hospital worker did tell their business. Hope he/she got paid enough to tell it because he/she won’t be having a job.'

A commenter said: 'it'll be funny if she hide the baby after intentionally showing her stomach all these months.'

One fan noted this: 'I know it might be awhile but I can’t wait to see that baby. They both beautiful.'

Even a night in her house is an excellent opportunity to remind Rihanna of her reverent attitude towards pregnancy and motherhood. So this Saturday, the singer, who is now on her last expectation of her first child, decided to dedicate time to evening self-care.

Advertisement

In a video uploaded to social media, RiRi appeared before an audience of millions wearing a light blue satin bra with gold chains on each strap and matching shorts from her brand Savage x Fenty. She completed the home look with a white towel wrapped around her head and numerous pieces of gold jewelry that the stage star loves so much.