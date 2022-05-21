Rihanna Is Congratulated By Ex-Boyfriend Chris Brown On Her Pregnancy After Messy Breakup

Being one of the top celebrities of this time can be quite fun and difficult simultaneously. With everyone always wanting to know more, some things just can’t be kept private. But some acts are as public as you might think.

Rihanna told the world about her expected baby a while ago and the world was ecstatic. Rihanna , who is currently dating American Rapper ASAP Rocky, broke the news that her child was born on Thursday and that she is now a mother.

With many congrats from the world, Rihanna is ready to take on her newfound role as a mother. But amongst those many congratulations, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown also reacted to the news. Posting a story with prayer hands and a woman with a pregnant stomach, he wrote congratulations in a simple Instagram story. Although Rihanna was not tagged or mentioned, many speculate that the story was about her.

Rihanna and Chris had an on-off relationship for two years before 2009. This was also the same year he admitted to abusing her throughout the relationship. Since both are celebrities, the news went viral. The breakup was messy and caught a lot of attention from the public eye.

Throughout all of the bad times, Rihanna has stated to herself that she and Chris are repeatedly working on their friendship. Her first claim of this was made on Oprah Winfrey’s show, years after the assault had happened.

Rihanna states that when you love someone, you don’t just shut that off. They love each other and they probably always will. They have been working to build a certain level of trust again. They have chosen to work on their friendship, little by little. Her main priority is that Chris should be at peace, no matter what he chooses to go forthwith.

Advertisement

Rihanna has chosen to let the past be the past. Chris Brown and Rihanna briefly became friends again in 2012. She claims that she was angry and dark for quite a while after everything had happened. But now she claims that she has chosen to be happy. She holds herself accountable for her mistakes and she claims that she will always own up to them regardless of how the world views her.