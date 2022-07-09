Rebel Wilson was pleased with a photo in a swimsuit and touched on the topic of self-acceptance

Over the past two years, Rebel Wilson has put in a lot of effort on her path to health, and now she is learning to thank herself for the effort by accepting her body.

On this occasion, the actress delighted fans with a new photo in a pink swimsuit and a white pareo during a fun vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma .

Like many of us, the thinner star relaxed a bit on vacation and gained weight, but the changes in the arrow on the scales do not bother her at all.

"I just noticed that during the holidays I gained 3 kg. I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort, and I've lost all self-control. But you understand what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, eat healthily and love myself," she wrote.

From her own experience, the actress sees that it is very important to eat a balanced diet and turn off the panic even with minor changes in the body. "I know what it's like to feel guilty after you've eaten too much.

But if you're like me, just know that you are more than just your weight; your weight doesn't represent you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of yourself," concluded the actress.

Wilson has touched on the topic of drastic weight loss before, saying in a May interview that she wants to become a mom soon, and that's what prompted the lifestyle change.

She recalled that during a visit to the gynecologist, she was told that the actress would have a much more useful chance of getting pregnant if she lost some weight. "I was stunned. I felt, "Oh my God, this guy is so rude."

But he was right. I had a lot of extra weight. It's almost as if I'm not thinking about my own needs. I thought about the needs of the future child, and it really inspired me to become healthier," shared Rebel.