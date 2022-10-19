Rebel Wilson Was Present During Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Commitment Year Celebration

Rebel Wilson was present when Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian returned to the location where they had been engaged exactly one year earlier to celebrate the occasion.

The actress, who was spending the night at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, posted a video of the couple kissing on her Instagram Account on Monday night. The setting was the same as when they were proposed, with a large heart made of roses.

I couldn't help but wonder who could be playing such music so close to my door. Wilson scribbled on the video she had recorded while standing on her balcony. Have fun, sweethearts. Wilson, 42, also caught other cameras photographing them, hinting that the scene would feature in an early Kardashians episode.

The violinist and guitarist were performing live for the pair on their engagement day, and the Pitch Perfect actor filmed them going hand in hand toward them. She remarked that the loved-up pair, who were fully dressed, was too adorable before tagging them in the post.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, who is 42 years old, took to Instagram to share many photos from the evening, indicating that she, too, was pleased by the romantic recreation that her husband had created.

The founder of the Poosh shared several photographs and videos on social media of himself and his partner enjoying a candlelit dinner and a sunset together, captioning each with a sequence of emojis.

The star of the reality shows The Kardashians also uploaded photographs from the couple's engagement the day before, along with the caption "October 17."

When Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, proposed to his girlfriend last year, the intimate setting was remarkably similar to the arrangement of red flowers and white candles that encircled the couple in the room.

The two people, who had known each other for a long time, decided to pursue a romantic relationship in January 2021 and became engaged a little under nine months later.