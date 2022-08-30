Rebel Wilson Remarked That Watching Serena Williams, A Legend, Compete At The U.S. Open Was Wonderful

The Senior Year singer, who visited Wimbledon during the summer, took her love of tennis to the United States on Monday night when she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma watched Serena Williams play in the first round of the U.S. Open in New York City.

"What a great way to wrap up the summer than with the @usopen. It was amazing to watch Serena play this season! What an icon! Excited forward to more excellent matches, and it was wonderful to also honor @ustafoundation for the fantastic philanthropic work they carry out with children who lack access to resources.

U.S. Open and Be Open" Wilson, 42, posted a caption on Instagram along with a carousel of images of herself and Agruma. The couple witnessed Williams' 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovini of Montenegro.

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Spike Lee, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Queen Latifah, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson, and other celebrities could be seen in the crowded theater audience.

Wilson posted earlier this month on Instagram that she would be playing the lead in the romantic comedy Double Fault, which will be themed around tennis.

She remarked at the time, "I'm assuming it'll be as huge as TOP GUN." "My love for tennis will totally be on show in this film," said the actor, "so pleased to be collaborating with Paramount again and this team that won."

Prior to visiting the renowned tennis tournament, Jackman, 53, and Furness, 66, appeared for a beautiful Instagram shot together on a stairway of a waterfront home.

Jackman looked sharp in the photo, donning a navy blue suit with a pattern and a white button-up shirt. He completed the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers.

However, Furness, who was dressed entirely in white, was standing by his side, grinning as well. She complemented the outfit with blue sunglasses and brown wedges as accessories.