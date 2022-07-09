Archie with his parent's company Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the celebration of Independence Day

After giving up royal powers, family outings by the Sussexes have become a rarity for fans. Now the spouses prefer a quiet and peaceful life in the palace chambers, which are also accompanied by duties to the people.

However, Prince Harry decided to surprise the fans and give them the opportunity to discuss who their grown-up son is most like. Yesterday, rare footage of the grown-up Prince Archie appeared on the network, who kept his parents company at the celebration of Independence Day.

The red-haired boy confidently held a flag in his hand and then decided to take a break and brightened up the moment with sugar candy.

Of course, at this time, Meghan Markle was a worried mother who straightened his trousers. On the occasion of Archie 's event appeared in a cotton shirt with rolled-up sleeves, light trousers, and a blue and white baseball cap with a red visor.

Archie kept up with his famous dad, who also diluted his casual summer look with a cap. But the Duchess of Sussex hid from the active rays of the sun under a wide-brimmed brown hat, combined with cotton trousers and a white top.

For complete happiness, they lacked only little Lilibet Diana. Apparently, they decided to leave their daughter in the care of a nanny. Thanks to this family outing, we were able to see the striking resemblance of the growing Archie to the fiery and smiling Prince Harry.

We hope that such publications will be frequent, and we will still be able to form our impression of the life of a famous family.

In a previous post, At the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, everyone was discussing the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK.

Interest was added by the fact that the Sussexes came to the UK with their children-Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement

However, if the son of the dukes is familiar with representatives of the royal family, then for little Lily, the meeting with the monarchs and, of course, her great-grandmother, the queen, became special.