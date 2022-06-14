Rebel Wilson Was Almost Outed By Newspaper; Fans Are Furious

Rebel Wilson has recently revealed the latest turn that her love life has taken; the comedian and actress is dating fashion designer, Ramona Agruma. Wilson broke the news to the world by posting it on her social media, where her captioned said that all this time the comedian had been looking for a Disney Prince but what she really needed was a Disney Princess. This announcement is the first revelation of Rebel Wilson identifying as Bisexual and fans couldn't be more happy for her.

But it seems that revealing this news to the world wasn't something that Wilson was given much choice over, as an Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald has recently revealed that it was planning to publish a piece regarding the Australian native comedian's romance on the 12th of June anyway. The newspaper had reached out to Wilson for any comment on the matter and gave her a deadline of till 12th of June to answer.

Upon hearing this news, fans all over social media are furious that the newspaper were going to break a news as sensitive and personal to the comedian as this one, without her permission.

One Journalist, Kate Doak took to twitter to shame The Sydney Morning Herald saying, "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out . . . The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to "out" her."

Wilson responded to the tweet appreciating the acknowledgement and support from the journalist claiming that the past few days had been difficult for the Pitch Perfect actress.

The Herald's representatives responded by saying that they were following the same procedure that they would've followed if Rebel was revealed to be dating a man and that if Rebel had responded to them in any way, their decision to publish or not publish the piece would've been made in light of her response.

Social media users still weren't very happy with the Sydney based newspaper and stood in Rebel Wilson's corner, congratulating the comedian on the happy new relationship.