Sony released the first official trailer for the epic African war film ahead of its September 16 release. This is written by The Hollywood Reporter.

Oscar-winning Viola Davis will lead a fearless African female combat squad into battle in the new film The Woman King. "We have a weapon they are not ready for," the voice-over says ominously.

Afterward, General Nansik, played by Davis, is shown emerging from the jungle surrounded by Agoja, a group of African female warriors ready to fight against the European invaders. A trailer with echoes of Black Panther shows a female military unit.

The film "The Woman King" is inspired by real events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The story follows Nansik and Navi as they fight their enemies together. "I offer you a choice. Fight or we die," Nansika tells her fearless recruits.

John Boyega plays the ruler of Dahomey, King Ghezo, who Nansica persuades to turn against the Europeans who seek to conquer their kingdom.

"They won't stop until all of Africa is theirs. We must fight back for our people," she tells King Ghezo.

The King's Woman was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the screenplay with Dana Stevens. It was produced by Davis, Kathy Shulman, Julius Tennon, and Maria Bello, and executive produced by Peter McAleese.

The Woman King will hit theaters around the world on September 16.

