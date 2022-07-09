Lady Gaga filmed a beauty video and showed how to do her makeup

Singer Lady Gaga has released a tutorial beauty video showing how to create her makeup. The video appeared on the YouTube channel of the Sephora brand, which sells the singer's brand cosmetics.

The video was filmed as an advertisement for the Haus Labs decorative cosmetics line, released by the singer. To create her image, she uses only the products of this brand.

To create "everyday artistic makeup," Lady Gaga applies a multifunctional liquid pigment to her face with an already prepared makeup base, which she uses in this case as a blush-she drives it into her cheekbones and smears the remnants in the outer corners of her eyebrows.

After that, she uses an eyebrow pencil as intended, applies bronzer powder on her cheeks, and paints her lips in a lilac-pink shade, fixing them with oil.

The makeup is completed by applying a gel highlighter on the cheeks and arrows on the eyes - yellow, black, and white.

In a previous post, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a backless bodysuit and Balenciaga pant leggings during Paris Fashion Week. DailyMail reports it.

Kim Kardashian, dressed head to toe in Balenciaga, visited the brand's boutique in Paris with her eldest daughter North.

All eyes were on the star's bodysuit, featuring the fictitious rock band Speedhunters, created by Balenciaga in 2018 for their FW18 collection, on the front, and a list of tour dates for the non-existent band on the back.

The members of the Speedhunters themselves are reminiscent of the backstreet boys that were super popular in the 90s. In 2017, it became known that the "tour dates" of the group invented by Balenciaga indicate the days and places of birth of the brand's team.

Kim Kardashian is one of the main ambassadors of the Balenciaga brand: she has repeatedly appeared in total looks created by Demna Gvasalia. In February 2022, she became the face of the fashion house.