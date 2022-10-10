Star Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will Do An Amazing Job In The Next Joker Sequel

In an interview with MTV that was published on Thursday, the actress stated that she is thrilled to see other females stepping into the character of Harley Quinn. Notably, she mentioned Lady Gaga, who is rumored to be portraying the part in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux.

It makes me so pleased because I've always said that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, that gets handed from great actor to great actress, and Robbie has indicated that she hopes that one day it will come true.

She proceeded by stating that there is a chance for a performer to make an iconic role in their unique interpretation of the character.

She went on to say that, in her opinion, there need to be more stories that feature female protagonists. Queen Elizabeth I, but also beyond that, which I got a chance to try my hand at and was an honor for me. Wow, Cate Blanchett as Queen Elizabeth I. That was incredible. It's finally my turn.

She continued about Gaga, "It's such an honor to have developed a solid foundation that Harley can now be one of those characters which other performers get to have a chance at playing." And I do not doubt that she will greatly use it.

In August, Lady Gaga announced on social media that she would be appearing in Joker: Folie à Deux, which Todd Phillips directed. The announcement was accompanied by an animated film that featured Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's silhouettes dancing to vintage music.

The 36-year-old superstar actress and musician is slated to star in the next musical sequel to 2019's Joker alongside Phoenix, who is 47 years old; however, her position in the film has yet to be disclosed.

Back in June, PEOPLE confirmed Lady Gaga's involvement in the film and reported that she was in talks to portray the role of Harley Quinn.