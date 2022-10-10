Recent Social Media Rants By Kanye West Have Alarmed His Followers And Others In His Inner Circle

Page Six has learned from reliable sources that many close to Kanye West are worried about him. The rapper's current behavior, which has garnered widespread media attention, is widely believed by insiders to be the result of a mental breakdown. This is seen as the most severe incident of its kind.

The Watch the Throne actor allegedly has trouble sleeping, which led to his 2016 hospitalization.

According to many close to him, the star's strange conduct began when he dismissed the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, canceled his preparations for the presentation, and hastily cobbled together a new show with the now-infamous White Lives Matter theme. Sources say he went against the advice of his team when he scheduled his shocking interview with Tucker Carlson.

Several sources have claimed that since then, he has been dismissing consultants and advisers who have opposed or disagreed with his ideas, often seen as anti-Semitic or racist.

He's also on the hunt for new political staff as he prepares to run for president again in 2024. (Yesterday, he shared a photo of a baseball cap emblazoned with the year 2024)

Some of his closest associates have reportedly distanced themselves from him because he uses the same vocabulary in private that prompted him to publicly promote the White Lives Matter slogan and tweet anti-Semitic slurs.

It has been said that the superstar has argued with lifelong friends who have tried to calm him down and that his friends are at a loss to find anyone who can get through to him and encourage him to seek professional help or modify his absurd self-destructive behavior.

West was admitted to a mental health facility in 2016, and he now claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019.

West's footwear relationship with Adidas is being reviewed, and Instagram said it was restricting his account because he had broken its guidelines over the weekend.