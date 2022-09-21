Lady Gaga Took To Instagram To Apologize For Cancelling Concert After Terrible Weather Interrupted The Singer's Show

Lady Gaga has been the center of the spotlight as of late after she took to Instagram to issue a tearful apology to her fans, for cancelling her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami, Florida. On the night of the concert, there was a terrible thunderstorm about, which made it almost impossible to perform but additionally, it also made for very dangerous environment to perform in due to the danger of lightning strikes. Gaga was originally of the opinion that they would resume the show after a short break, but the environment was just becoming more and more dangerous by the minute so she had to cave and cancel the show. Fans at the venue were in support of decision but Gaga took to Instagram to issue an apology regardless.

During the Instagram live apology, Gaga said, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us. I’m sorry I couldn’t finish the show. it was too dangerous, the lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment.”

Gaga revealed that her decision was purely based on her concern for everyone present at the venue. She said:

“I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew (or) my dancers.”

She further added:

“It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy. Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe.”

Gaga concluded her live feed by thanking her fans for supporting her through whatever came and whatever will come. She said:

“Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever - it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”