Antonio Brown, Makes Fun Of Tom Brady In The Midst Of Relationship Problems In Gisele Bündchen's Marriage

A former teammate of the great quarterback with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now a free agent, criticized Brady's marital problems with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Sunday via social media.

Brown, 34, posted a picture to Twitter and his Instagram Story of a book cover titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce" as Brady was getting ready for the Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Upon hearing the news that Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have retained divorce attorneys, the cover was digitally altered to reveal cartoon representations of the two supermodels.

This message was made less than a week after Brown had uploaded an Instagram photo of himself hugging a Victoria's Secret model.

Even though Brown has a disturbing history of reportedly aggressive behavior with women, Brady has helped him land contracts within the NFL. Thus some people think the messages are funny, while others think they're disrespectful to Brady.

When Brown first relocated to Florida, the seven-time Super Bowl champion even let him crash at his place.

One commenter said, "Imagine the guy that gave you your last chance in the NFL, wanting to see you thrive, only to disrespect him near the end of your relevance." When a guy trusts you, and you end up fooling him, it's filthy.

A third reader commented It's crazy that you're denigrating the man who gave you a chance to play football when nobody else would and who is ultimately responsible for your Super Bowl victory.

One of the followers chimed in; You're a complete and utter clown. Tom helped you immensely, and now you're talking trash about his wife online. After an explosive argument over Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL, Page Six learned last week that the couple contacted divorce lawyers.