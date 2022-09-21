Margot Robbie Has Stated That She Was Terrified When A Large Crowd Of People Surrounded The Set Of "Barbie" In Los Angeles

This year, images of the Amsterdam actress, 32, and Ryan Gosling, together with their brightly coloured costumes, were on full show while shooting in and around the Los Angeles area. As a result, the photos quickly went viral on the internet virtually every day. Robbie opened up to Jimmy Fallon, the presenter of The Tonight Show, about how she truly felt about the paparazzi images taken behind the scenes of the production during their appearance on the show this week.

By the way, I can't tell you how embarrassed we were about this, she remarked, as Fallon brought out one of the images of them dressed in fluorescent outfits and rollerblading. Although it may appear that we are laughing and having a good time, the truth is that we are slowly breaking down on the inside. Dying. I thought to myself, This is the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me in my whole life.

Robbie mentioned that she was taken aback by the amount of attention the pictures received on the internet and that she had not anticipated it. I mean, I was aware that we would be shooting some exterior scenes in the Los Angeles area. I should have known that once you started doing exteriors, you were going to get papped.

Because, you know, those clothes cause us to stick out a little bit from the crowd a little bit, there is definitely going to be a tiny crowd of people who are going to take note. Therefore, I was aware that there would be some attention, and it was quite likely that some photographs would be distributed, but I did not anticipate the extent to which they would receive such attention. It was insane. It seemed as though there were hundreds of people observing at all times.