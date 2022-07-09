Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dream of raising an NBA major league star

And they are already preparing the baby for this. If the future of the eldest child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott , four-year-old Stormi, is still vague, then her brother Knight is already a foregone conclusion.

Apparently, the couple dreams of raising an NBA major league star.

A few hours ago, Travis posted a story with the caption: "My mom and I are cooking it." The picture shows a playground with an electronic scoreboard and a basketball hoop, as well as a baseball ball and bat.

Fans of the couple took this story as a hint that Scott and Jenner wanted a real athlete to appear in their house. Who knows, maybe the boy has a love for ball games and big sports in his blood.

After all, both Scott and Jenner love to go to various matches. By the way, after one of the basketball games in 2017, where they first appeared together, there were rumors about their romance.

Despite being super busy, both parents try to spend a lot of time with their children, as evidenced by the many photos on the personal pages of Kylie and Travis.

For example, the younger Jenner recently took Stormi beauty shopping and later posted on her account a picture of Travis watching TV with her daughter and son lying on his chest.

The singer, like many fathers, is laconic but always speaks very touchingly about his children, declaring his love for them.

In a previous post, Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott made their first public appearance together in five months.

The reason for their forced seclusion was not the anti-COVID measures but the tragedy that broke out at the November Astroworld concert in Houston, where ten people died in a stampede near the stage.

Since then, Kylie and her boyfriend have preferred chamber events, avoiding reporters and large-scale parties.