Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Expecting Second Child Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian is a part of the Kardashian clan. The Kardashians are extremely popular in the world because of their show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". Khloe is one of the sisters that everyone loves because she's fun and humorous.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson have had an on-off relationship for a long time. Tristan Thompson is a basketball player and has tons of fans for himself as well. The two are broken up for now however recent news has stated that they are ready to welcome another baby through a surrogate. The two already have a two-year-old daughter named True that both co-parented together.

Khloe has spoken about her potential struggles of falling pregnant. A representative for Khloe stated that True would now have a sibling that was conceived in November. Khloe is very grateful to the surrogate for giving her a chance to have another baby.

However, she has asked for privacy and kindness during this step that her family is taking. She stated that she would like to focus on her family and make sure that they are okay.

Khloe and Tristan had broken up earlier this year after it was revealed he had gotten another woman pregnant while he was still with Khloe. He had first denied that he was that baby's father however later after a paternity test had been done, apologized to Khloe publically.

The conceiving of their child was done before the rumors of the cheating had come out. It was also said that Tristan cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. He has cheated on Khloe multiple times and thus the revelation of their second child on the way is a big one for fans and media alike. It is also rumored that he cheated on Khloe with multiple women just days before she gave birth to True.

The two have not gotten back together however they are co-parenting their children. The two are not on very good terms however they are being mature about the situation for the sake of their children. Fans are mixed about whether to feel excited about the birth of the new baby or not. However, most fans are excited about Khloe being a mom again.