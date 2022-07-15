Rachel Stevens Shocks Fans With Cute Appearance After Recent Split From Husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens is an English Singer that has been gaining a lot of attention recently. She's best known for her part in the pop group called "S Club". However, after 2003, she's been singing solo. She's also one of the rising businesswomen of the century. She's been one of the most loved singers in the world for such a long time and thus her fans have been her support for many years.

Recently, Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne split up. The couple was married for 12 years and first got married in 2009. They also share two daughters named Amelie who is 11 and Minnie who is 8. Their daughters are beautiful and fans are in love with them as well.

The split happened two weeks ago. Rachel Stevens has recently posted a few pictures of herself in an amazing outfit and she looked gorgeous. She wore a long loose denim dress with some black wedges. To accessorize, she also put on some dark sunglasses and carried a Prada bag.

Fans loved her look and her comments were filled with people complimenting her. Everyone spoke about how she looked so stunning and chic.

Rachel has reached out to her fans following their support after her recent split from Alex. She has appreciated the love and support given to her very much in the last few weeks. The announcement of the end of their marriage was made on July 1 by Rachel herself. She spoke of how they were no longer married but still decided to co-parent their children. She also stated that they had nothing but love and support for one another.

She has also opened up about their relationship in the past. She said that they had been childhood sweethearts. She stated that they had dated on and off almost throughout their life. She also said that there was no bad blood between the two. They had simply grown apart and it was normal for this to happen.