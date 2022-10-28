Khloe Kardashian Says She Is Learning To Unlove Tristan Thomspon But It Is Hard, While Speaking To Kelly Clarkson

Khloe Kardashian recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on the 27th of October and talked about her difficulties with unloving her former partner Tristan Thompson following his many instances of infidelities coming to light.

"I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes, like when something doesn't work out in your relationship and you're so deeply in love, and people are like, 'Oh yeah, well why can't you . . . ?' and I'm like, 'I think I might always still love that person,'" said Clarkson, starting the conversation.

Khloe agreed and said, "No, and I don't think it goes away. Like my ex-husband and I genuinely still love [each other], and I want the best for him, and I'm rooting for him. We all, I think, just change or evolve, or you know that sometimes it's just not a right fit for you,"

She further added:

"When I said 'I'm learning how to unlove Tristan,' I think people, whether it be family or friends or anyone that you're telling your story to, they're like, 'OK, so move on!' And I'm like no . . . like it's not that easy. Just even the habits that you built, the repetition, the routine, that when something good happened, I would call Tristan, or something bad or . . . that's what I did. Any little thing, I would share my life with him,"

Finally, Khloe concluded saying, "Learning to just reprogram myself like — even though someone did something bad to me, it doesn't just mean I'm like, there's a wall and I built it up. I know that this isn't the right thing for me, and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn't happen overnight."

Khloe also talked about her 2 children which she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson. She has one little boy and one little girl and she says she is done having kids now.

"I have one of both, and I think I'm good," she said, further adding, "Shop is closed, one of each."