Kevin Spacey is a Hollywood actor that has acted in many shows and movies throughout his time. He is also one of the biggest producers of our time. Some of the movies that he's done include The Boss Baby, The Day Kennedy Died, A Bugs Life, and Billionaire Boys Club. He's very well known in Hollywood and fans have enjoyed his work for many years.

However, Kevin Spacey is recently facing four charges of sexual assault and one charge of nonconsensual penetration. These offenses have been said to have taken place in London as well as Gloucestershire between the years 2005 till 2013.

The actor formally gave his plea in Central London at the Old Bailey. He completely denied all of the allegations that were thrown at him by three men. Kevin Spacey has a place to live in Waterloo But he lives all the time in the US with his dog and family.

Kevin Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs stated that his client has outright denied everything that has been claimed against him. He made an argument that Mr. Spacey had traveled to the UK to prove his innocence. He just wishes to move on with his life.

The Crown Prosecution Service chose to authorize the charges against Mr. Spacey. However, he could only be formally charged once he visited the UK. Kevin himself says that the only reason he visited the UK was that he wanted to clear his name of any false allegations.

Fans were very surprised to hear about the allegations. Fans have always loved Kevin Spacey and they have supported him throughout his career. Although some people are now skeptical of him, many of his fans stand with him and believe that he had nothing to do with the allegations.

The news has been circulating on the internet and many people are waiting on the verdict and to see the trial proceed. Fans are hoping that Kevin Spacey is as clear of blame as he claims he is.