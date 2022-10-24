Kevin Spacey's Battery Charge Was Dismissed In The Sexual Assault Case Against Anthony Rapp

According to CNN, a New York jury found the 63-year-old actor, best known for his role in the Netflix series House of Cards, not guilty of battery in connection with accusations made by Rapp, now 42, that Spacey made a sexual approach to him when Rapp was 14 years old.

According to NBC News, the twelve-person jury consisted of six men and six women. After deliberating for more than an hour, they concluded that there was enough evidence to prove that Spacey had sexually molested Rapp.

According to CNN, while the verdict was being announced, Spacey's attorneys celebrated their client's success by placing their hands on the actor's back as they clapped quietly.

Judge Lewis Kaplan subsequently threw the case out. NBC News observed that Rapp's attorneys appeared disheartened by the findings as they left the central Manhattan courthouse and published the observation.

In a piece published in October 2017 by BuzzFeed, Rapp, now 50 years old, accused Spacey of sexual assault, even though the claimed encounter occurred 31 years earlier. According to Reuters, the Broadway actor demanded a total of $40 million in damages, including compensatory and punitive damages, for the acts of abuse and deliberate infliction of emotional distress he was accused of committing.

Although Spacey refuted the charges and came out as homosexual at the same time, the scandal's aftermath was detrimental to his career. His last picture, Billionaire Boys Club, opened in barely ten cinemas and made a total of $126 on its first release day. This led to his dismissal from House of Cards and his replacement in All the Money in the World.

According to the Associated Press, Spacey was accused of sexual assault when actor Anthony Rapp testified that he attended a party at Spacey's house and that, once alone with the actor, Spacey pinned him down on a bed and "forced himself" on him. However, the Rent star testified under cross-examination that Spacey never touched his genitalia, asked him to undress, or made other sexual comments or gestures toward him. In addition, he rejected the notion that he had a sexual attraction to or fixation on Spacey.