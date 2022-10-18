After Kevin Spacey Was Accused Of Assaulting Anthony Rapp, A Judge Dismissed Some Of The Charges Against Him

The legal team representing Kevin Spacey can claim a little success in the actor's protracted legal struggle with Anthony Rapp, which was the United States Supreme Court decision. Early in the week, Rapp had one of his claims dismissed by District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

Rapp, now 50, claims that in the 1980s when they were both 14, the former House of Cards star, then 63, made a sexual attempt toward him in Rapp's apartment. According to a report by the Associated Press, Kaplan withdrew his charge of intentionally inflicting emotional anguish on Rapp on Monday after Rapp's attorneys had completed their evidence presentation.

To dismiss the case, a lawyer representing Spacey, who has denied the charge and other sexual misconduct claims, contended that Rapp's legal team had failed to establish his allegations. However, according to the Associated Press, Judge Kaplan concluded that certain aspects of the claim were similar to Rapp's allegations that he had been the victim of assault and violence. As a result, the claim could not move ahead.

The publication also mentioned that Kaplan had stated that the trial against Spacey, in which Rapp is alleged to have committed assault and battery, can proceed even though the actor is scheduled to testify on Monday. When PEOPLE reached out to Rapp's attorney for comment, we did not receive a prompt response.

The most recent turn of events in the case against Spacey came about as a result of Rapp testifying against Spacey and being questioned by the actor's attorney during the first week of the actor's trial for sexual assault.

The Associated Press reports that during cross-examination in the Manhattan civil trial, Spacey's attorney Jennifer Keller pointed out discrepancies between Rapp's testimony and the testimony of a friend who was there at the time of Rapp's first meeting with Spacey in 1986.