Ayesha Curry And Steph Curry Celebrate Daughter Ryan Curry's 7th Birthday; Fans Think Ryan Looks Like Steph's Mother And Aunt

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are the power couple we all wish we could be. Ayesha Curry is well known in the model industry and she's also very well respected as a cooking television personality. Steph Curry is an American professional basketball player. He plays for the National Basketball Association in the Golden State Warriors team.

Recently, Ayesha and Steph Curry's daughter Ryan Curry had her 7th birthday party and the parents could not be more excited for their child. The couple shared pictures of their daughter on their Instagram pages and wished her a happy birthday with the sweetest captions. Ayesha, in her caption, said that her daughter was compassionate, caring, and headstrong. She also mentioned that her daughter was loving, certainly beat her drum, and was very loving.

She also said that she and her husband were very proud of their daughter and loved their "little butterfly". People flooded the comments section wishing the child a happy birthday and sending lots of love her way. Fans were in the comments deciding who the little girl looked like the most in the family.

Some fans agreed that she looked very much like Sydel Curry who is Steph Curry's little sister. She is a YouTuber with over 100,000 subscribers and fans know about her because she featured Ayesha and Steph in one of her YouTube videos.

Many fans agreed with the comment but also said that the child looked like Steph Curry's mother, Sonya Curry. Alongside Ayesha's wish, Steph also took to social media to wish for his daughter's 7th birthday. He said that he loved everything about her and she should keep shining bright.

Fans were confused and debating if Ryan looked more like Ayesha or Steph. Many fans agreed that she looked more like Steph however some fans were adamant that she looked like Ayesha. Some fans even commented that Ryan was a mix of her parents.

Fans also recalled how fast time was flying. They remembered the time when Ayesha was pregnant with Ryan and they marveled at how big the child had gotten. The comment sections of their posts were very wholesome and fans wished Ryan a very happy birthday and a beautiful life ahead.