Khloé Kardashian Has Stated That Being Strong Is More Important To Her Than Being Thin

Not only does Khloé Kardashian enjoy working out so that she can keep her figure in check, but she also does it for mental and spiritual benefits. The founder of Good American has admitted that she enjoys going to the gym and the increased muscle tone that results from doing so.

I like a muscle. The woman, who is 38 years old, told People that she prefers to be muscular rather than thin. "I know some girls," she said. "They only want to be skinny." On the other hand, I enjoy working out and making my body stronger. I don't simply want to be slim; I also want a lot of muscle.

The reality show star said, Everyone wants to look a certain way, and when I achieve a certain level of muscle definition or a particular tricep cut, I feel like a million bucks.

After finding out that her ex-fiancé, Tristan Thompson, was the father of a child with another woman, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, who frequently upload steamy gym selfies and workouts online, has had a challenging year.

After being surprised by Thompson's affair, Khloé Kardashian revealed in the opening episode of the new Hulu series that she has been feeling as though there is a cloud of doom hanging over her every day.

However, the woman who was a mother to two children could triumph over the challenging days because she channeled her energy into her workouts.

She stated that physical fitness and mental well-being go hand in hand and that even when I'm just sitting in the gym, I feel like I've accomplished a lot. You will get back the same amount of effort you put into the gym.

Although Kardashian is currently concentrating on gaining muscle, her sisters have expressed concern over her extremely thin physique in the wake of the baby mama scandal.

On a recent episode of their reality program, Kim Kardashian said that her sisters Kendall and Kylie were concerned about Khloé's slimming down.