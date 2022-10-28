Soon After Adidas Refused To Deal With Kanye West Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks, Khloé Kardashian Was Seen Wearing A Pair Of Yeezy Sneakers

On Wednesday, the reality star went public while accompanying her daughter True Thompson to an art class. She wore a gray tracksuit and a pair of Kanye West's Yeezy 350 sneakers.

The pick is a peculiar one, considering that Yeezy distributor Adidas dismissed West, Khloé's ex-brother-in-law, later this week in response to his anti-Semitic statements, White Lives Matter outbursts, and claimed fixation with Hitler.

Khloé Kardashian, 38 years old and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, was the first person to denounce anti-Semitism publicly through a statement on social media. No other member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has openly called out West for his actions.

My Jewish friends and the Jewish people are always supported and respected by me. In the early hours of Monday morning, Kardashian, who is 38 years old, posted a message on her Twitter account.

Kim Kardashian, with whom Ye West shares parental responsibilities for their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, commented on Insta, saying in part that "hate rhetoric is never OK or forgivable."

She went on to say that she stood in solidarity with the Jewish community and demanded an immediate end to the horrific violence and ugly words directed at Jews.

Other celebrities, such as Josh Gad, Sophia Bush, and Kat Dennings, have been more outspoken in their call for Adidas to cancel its lucrative partnership with the rapper. In addition, West's erstwhile family has hints that they collectively disapprove of his sentiments.

Even Harry Styles may have been sending a statement by switching out of his signature Gucci x Adidas sneakers and into a pair of Vans while performing at a concert later this week.

Even though Ye is no longer linked with Adidas, the designer scrambles to rescue his billion-dollar enterprise. On Wednesday, West came up unannounced at the Skechers headquarters in an attempt to broker a deal, but he was booted away.