Kim Kardashian's Four Children, North, Saint, Chicago, And Psalm, Are All Decked Out In Their Finest Rock Star Garb

Many people are getting ready to celebrate Halloween by dressing up as Kim Kardashian, but what do Kim's children plan to be for a holiday?

The inventor of Skims and her husband, Kanye West, have four children, North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3. This week, Kim dressed them up like famous musicians: Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E.

However, when Kardashian published a new photo of her children decked out in their costumes on Twitter, several people on social media questioned whether the children would have been happier dressing up as something else, such as cartoon characters.

Kimberly, they wanted to be Fortnite characters, one tweeted, while another focused on Saint's expression, which seemed dissatisfied and quipped, He looking like I wanted to be Spider-Man.

A third user commented that they were forced to dress up as something else, which was followed by a fourth user who added, "Uhm... they're children Kim." So are you certain that they do not want to dress up as something like minions or another character? Just saying, lmao.

Fans were impressed by Chicago's outfit, but one made a joke that the young girl probably didn't know who she was modeling herself after. They wrote She had no idea who Sade was, but she rocked it.

Others recommended costumes that were more suitable for children of that age range. Oh my goodness, the tragedy! It's not likely that the youngsters came up with this on their own. Minion, Batman, Fortnite, etc. just a couple of options. One person commented on how sad their small faces were.

However, when one considers the number of Halloween costumes that the older members of the Kardashian-Jenner family parade around each year, it is probable that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm still have some more looks up their sleeves, maybe ones that they chose on their own.